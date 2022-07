Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.

--

LEMON CREME / SATIVA



Taste: Citrus, Pine, Sweet

Feeling: Cerebral, Happy, Uplifting

Description: Lemon Creme is the perfect balance of sweet citrus and pine, this sativa will keep you energized throughout the day.