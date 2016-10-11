LEMON DROP LIVE ROSIN BADDER 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.

LEMON DROP

TASTE: Sweet, Peppery, Herbal

FEELING: Happy, Energetic, Uplifting

DESCRIPTION: Zesty with a little bit of sweet just like the name Lemon Drop the sativa that will make you pucker up.

About this strain

Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item