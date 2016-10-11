STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.



LEMON DROP



TASTE: Sweet, Peppery, Herbal



FEELING: Happy, Energetic, Uplifting



DESCRIPTION: Zesty with a little bit of sweet just like the name Lemon Drop the sativa that will make you pucker up.

