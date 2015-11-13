About this product
STIIIZY - 1G CDT POD - LEMON PIE
About this strain
Lemon Pie
Lemon Pie from Leafs by Snoop is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will bring about relaxation and creativity. It carries hints of citrus, spice, and diesel flavor in dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC, this powerful strain will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities.
Lemon Pie effects
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
62% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
18% of people say it helps with fatigue
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
