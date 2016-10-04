STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.



LEMON PIE



TASTE: Citrus, Sweet, Spicy

FEELING: Uplifted, Focused, Relaxed

DESCRIPTION: Lemon Pie captivates with a vibrant citrusy flavor, balanced by sweet and spicy notes, delivering a dessert-like experience with a zesty kick. Known for its uplifting and mildly relaxing effects, this strain provides a focused euphoria that’s perfect for creative pursuits or socializing. Lemon Pie’s smooth, refreshing inhale is complemented by a sense of calm clarity, making it a great choice for staying productive while enjoying a light, pleasant relaxation.

