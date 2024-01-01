LONDON POUND CAKE, WHITE MYLAR 7G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

The STIIIZY White Label is traditionally grown to yield top quality flower. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated, these cannabis buds take advantage of Mother Nature’s gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience.

*THC Percentages are averages, individual items may vary.*

LONDON POUND CAKE

7G Sungrown Smalls

TASTE: Citrus, Vanilla, Sweet

FEELING: Calm, Euphoric, Happy

Description: London Pound Cake has traces of citrusy vanilla, making this delectable strain made for those who love desserts. The effects of this strain are euphoric and keep you calm, making it a great strain to smoke with friends or alone on a relaxing day.

About this strain

London Pound Cake, also known as “Pound Cake”, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake is a potent and delicious strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake combines the best of both parents, delivering a sweet and spicy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. London Pound Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Cake effects include sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake features flavors like vanilla, butter, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of London Pound Cake typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and soothing strain that can ease your mind and body, London Pound Cake might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
