About this product
Expertly infused with THC-A Diamonds, Magic Melon 40’s Flower captures the boldness and attention to detail that define the 40’s category. Each 7G bag is designed for those who want the best session, delivering consistency and reliability with every session.
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About this product
Expertly infused with THC-A Diamonds, Magic Melon 40’s Flower captures the boldness and attention to detail that define the 40’s category. Each 7G bag is designed for those who want the best session, delivering consistency and reliability with every session.
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About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like THC vape, premium flowers, pre-rolls, extracts, and edibles. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
Get exclusive deals at www.stiiizy.com
#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
Get exclusive deals at www.stiiizy.com
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
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