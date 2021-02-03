Garlic Mints is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with GMO. The effects of Garlic Mints are extremely calming. Consumers who have smoked this strain tell us it tastes minty, with notes of chemicals and coffee. Garlic Mints effects will make you feel happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients tell us they choose this strain when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. Garlic Mints is 25% THC and is best reserved for only experienced cannabis consumers. This strain was originally bred by Cabin Fever Seed Brothers.