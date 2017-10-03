NORTHERN LIGHTS LQD ALL-IN-ONE 1G

by STIIIZY
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Experience the highest potency with STIIIZY's all-in-one disposable THC Pen, featuring Live Resin Liquid Diamonds for true cannabis flavor. Discrete, portable, and rechargeable, it delivers a dab experience in the palm of your hand with bold flavors that set the standard for purity.

NORTHERN LIGHTS

TASTE: Spicy, Citrus, Sweet

FEELING: Relaxing, Sleepy, Happy

DESCRIPTION:Northern Lights will have you reaching the stars, The perfect potent mixture of sweet and earthy with hints of citrus.

About this strain

Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
