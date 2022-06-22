Our first press Live Rosin badder combines fresh terpenes and a potent cannabis profile ensuring a smooth hit.

--

STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.

--

PEANUT BUTTER GELATO / HYBRID



· Taste: Nutty, Earthy, Herbal

· Feeling: Relaxed, Uplifted, Giggly

· Description: Prepare your favorite snacks, Peanut Butter Gelato will leave you craving for more peanut butter delight with its rich nutty and earthy flavor. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, Peanut Butter Gelato solventless pods leave you the natural flavors and potencies of the plant without the harmful additives and chemicals. It's known to give you a tingly sensation of energy throughout the body with a euphoric cerebral uplift.