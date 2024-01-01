About this product
ORANGE CREAM - LIVE ROSIN JAM 1G
by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Orange Cream, also known as "Orange Cream #26," is a hybrid marijuana strain from Exotic Genetix that crosses Orange Valley OG and Cookies and Cream. Expect a smooth citrus flavor profile with intoxicating effects. Orange Cream brings back the connection between OG and Cookies genetics, making this strain a must-try for connoisseurs or citrus terp lovers.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item