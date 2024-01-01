Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.



ORANGE CREAM



TASTE: Citrus, Creamy, Sweet

FEELING: Energized, Uplifted, Relaxed

DESCRIPTION: Orange Cream combines a burst of citrusy orange flavor with a smooth, creamy finish, offering a refreshing, dessert-like experience. Known for its balanced effects, this strain provides an energizing uplift that transitions into a calming relaxation, making it suitable for daytime enjoyment or winding down in the evening. Orange Cream is perfect for brightening your mood and easing stress, delivering a sweet, citrusy escape with every inhale.

read more