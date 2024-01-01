ORANGE CREAM - LIVE ROSIN JAM 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.

ORANGE CREAM

TASTE: Citrus, Creamy, Sweet
FEELING: Energized, Uplifted, Relaxed
DESCRIPTION: Orange Cream combines a burst of citrusy orange flavor with a smooth, creamy finish, offering a refreshing, dessert-like experience. Known for its balanced effects, this strain provides an energizing uplift that transitions into a calming relaxation, making it suitable for daytime enjoyment or winding down in the evening. Orange Cream is perfect for brightening your mood and easing stress, delivering a sweet, citrusy escape with every inhale.

About this strain

Orange Cream, also known as "Orange Cream #26," is a hybrid marijuana strain from Exotic Genetix that crosses Orange Valley OG and Cookies and Cream. Expect a smooth citrus flavor profile with intoxicating effects. Orange Cream brings back the connection between OG and Cookies genetics, making this strain a must-try for connoisseurs or citrus terp lovers.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item