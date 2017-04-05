About this product
About this strain
Pink Champagne effects
Reported by real people like you
99 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
