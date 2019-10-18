About this strain
Orange Sherbert
Coming from Barney’s Farm, Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal.
Orange Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
86% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
