Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



ORANGE SODA POP



TASTE: Citrus, Orange, Sweet

FEELING: Creative, Happy, Uplifting

DESCRIPTION: Dive into Orange Soda's world, where bright citrus bursts meet waves of blissful calm. It's more than a sensation; it's your palette of euphoria in every puff.

