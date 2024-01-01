ORANGE SODA POP - LIVE RESIN DIAMONDS 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.

ORANGE SODA POP

TASTE: Citrus, Orange, Sweet
FEELING: Creative, Happy, Uplifting
DESCRIPTION: Dive into Orange Soda's world, where bright citrus bursts meet waves of blissful calm. It's more than a sensation; it's your palette of euphoria in every puff.

About this strain

Orange Soda is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Grandma’s Sugar Cookies. Orange Soda is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Orange Soda effects include uplifting, relaxing, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Soda when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Team Elite Genetics, Orange Soda features flavors like orange, citrus, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Orange Soda typically ranges from $25-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Soda, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
