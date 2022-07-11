STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods have been extracted using the finest cannabis concentrate. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, every pod is purified for maximum potency and super tasteful flavor profiles. Combining our revolutionary delivery method and keeping the true nature of the plant consistent and pure, STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods give you the high quality, terpene-rich cannabis experience you’ve been looking for.

ORANGE SUNRISE / SATIVA



· Taste: Citrus, Fruity, Sweet

· Feeling: Creative, Focused, Euphoric

· Description: Orange Sunrise Solventless Pods offer a clean and creative high, leaving you feeling focused and active while being able to enjoy the vibrant fruity flavors of this strain. Orange Sunrise makes you feel like you're drifting off into vacation mode while sipping on your favorite fruity drinks beachside. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure,