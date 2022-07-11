About this product
ORANGE SUNRISE / SATIVA
· Taste: Citrus, Fruity, Sweet
· Feeling: Creative, Focused, Euphoric
· Description: Orange Sunrise Solventless Pods offer a clean and creative high, leaving you feeling focused and active while being able to enjoy the vibrant fruity flavors of this strain. Orange Sunrise makes you feel like you're drifting off into vacation mode while sipping on your favorite fruity drinks beachside. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure,
