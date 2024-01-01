Our premium quality concentrates combine high level THC oil with bold flavors in a portable and rechargeable package. Perfect for when you're on the go, our classic formula offers consistent levels of potency and purity. STIIIZY sets the industry standard, influencing and inspiring through innovative methods.
ORANGE SUNSET
TASTE: Citrus, Sweet, Pine FEELING: Creative, Euphoric, Uplifting DESCRIPTION: Orange Sunset is known for its sharp citrus aroma accented by fresh earth and pine. This bud has a sweet creamy citrus flavor with a touch of tangy sour oranges upon exhale. The high is very cerebral, starting with the mind then your body in soothing waves and leaving you feeling totally at ease.
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.