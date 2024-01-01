Our premium quality concentrates combine high level THC oil with bold flavors in a portable and rechargeable package. Perfect for when you're on the go, our classic formula offers consistent levels of potency and purity. STIIIZY sets the industry standard, influencing and inspiring through innovative methods.



ORANGE SUNSET



TASTE: Citrus, Sweet, Pine

FEELING: Creative, Euphoric, Uplifting

DESCRIPTION: Orange Sunset is known for its sharp citrus aroma accented by fresh earth and pine. This bud has a sweet creamy citrus flavor with a touch of tangy sour oranges upon exhale. The high is very cerebral, starting with the mind then your body in soothing waves and leaving you feeling totally at ease.

