About this product
The STIIIZY Grey Label harnesses both advanced technology and dedication to horticulture in providing premium cannabis flower. Consistently delivering an elevated and potent experience, the Grey Label offers highly aromatic and complex flavor profiles in each bag.
OREOZ
TASTE: Chocolate, Herbal, Peppery
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric, Hungry
DESCRIPTION: Oreoz cross between Secret Weapon and Cookies & Cream produces a long lasting, relaxing high. Bringing back memories of campfire s'mores with delicious hints of chocolate and diesel to induce relief of appetite loss, stress, and insomnia.
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
State License(s)
C11-0000620-LIC