PAPAYA CAKE LIVE RESIN DIAMONDS 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.

PAPAYA CAKE

TASTE: Tropical, Fruity, Citrus

FEELING: Relaxed, Hungry, Uplifting

DESCRIPTION: Indulge in the soothing, tropical relaxation of Papaya Cake for a blissful, stress-free high that's perfect for unwinding.

About this strain

Papaya Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papaya, Wedding Cake, and White OG. Papaya Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Papaya Cake effects include relaxation, drowsiness, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Papaya Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Mad Cow Genetics, Papaya Cake features tropical, mango, and apricot flavors. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Papaya Cake typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
