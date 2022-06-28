Our first press Live Rosin badder combines fresh terpenes and a potent cannabis profile ensuring a smooth hit.

--

STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.

--

PAPAYA CAKE / HYBRID



Taste: Citrus, Fruity, Spice

Feeling: Calming, Sleepy, Happy

Description: Papaya Cake will leave your head spinning; the flavor is a sweet tropical papaya taste accented by sweet cake and sour lemons. The Papaya Cake high is just as delicious, with relaxing and soothing effects that will have you kicked back in a daze.