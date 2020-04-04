About this product
About this strain
Wedding Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
11% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
