PEANUT BUTTER GELATO GREY MYLAR 3.5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

The STIIIZY Grey Label harnesses both advanced technology and dedication to horticulture in providing premium cannabis flower. Consistently delivering an elevated and potent experience, the Grey Label offers highly aromatic and complex flavor profiles in each bag.

PEANUT BUTTER GELATO

Taste: Nutty, Sweet, Creamy

Feeling: Euphoric, Relaxed, Happy

Description: Peanut Butter Gelato treats the palate with its nutty and sweet flavors, highlighted by a creamy texture. The strain delivers a euphoric and happy high, paired with deep relaxation that soothes both mind and body. It’s an ideal choice for unwinding and enjoying a blissful, mellow experience.

About this strain

Peanut Butter Gelato, also written as Peanutbutter Gelato, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between four strains, Peanut Butter Cookies, Starfighter, Strawberry Cough, and Gelato. Peanut Butter Gelato is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Peanut Butter Gelato effects include sleepy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peanut Butter Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Slanted Farms Seed Company, Peanut Butter Gelato features flavors like butter, nuts, and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Peanut Butter Gelato typically ranges from $55–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peanut Butter Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

