About this product
About this strain
Peanut Butter Gelato, also written as Peanutbutter Gelato, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between four strains, Peanut Butter Cookies, Starfighter, Strawberry Cough, and Gelato. Peanut Butter Gelato is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Peanut Butter Gelato effects include sleepy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peanut Butter Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Slanted Farms Seed Company, Peanut Butter Gelato features flavors like butter, nuts, and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Peanut Butter Gelato typically ranges from $55–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peanut Butter Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.