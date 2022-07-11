About this product
PEANUT BUTTER GELATO / HYBRID
· Taste: Nutty, Earthy, Herbal
· Feeling: Relaxed, Uplifted, Giggly
· Description: Prepare your favorite snacks, Peanut Butter Gelato will leave you craving for more peanut butter delight with its rich nutty and earthy flavor. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, Peanut Butter Gelato solventless pods leave you the natural flavors and potencies of the plant without the harmful additives and chemicals. It's known to give you a tingly sensation of energy throughout the body with a euphoric cerebral uplift.
