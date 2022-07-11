STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods have been extracted using the finest cannabis concentrate. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, every pod is purified for maximum potency and super tasteful flavor profiles. Combining our revolutionary delivery method and keeping the true nature of the plant consistent and pure, STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods give you the high quality, terpene-rich cannabis experience you’ve been looking for.

--

PEANUT BUTTER GELATO / HYBRID



· Taste: Nutty, Earthy, Herbal

· Feeling: Relaxed, Uplifted, Giggly

· Description: Prepare your favorite snacks, Peanut Butter Gelato will leave you craving for more peanut butter delight with its rich nutty and earthy flavor. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, Peanut Butter Gelato solventless pods leave you the natural flavors and potencies of the plant without the harmful additives and chemicals. It's known to give you a tingly sensation of energy throughout the body with a euphoric cerebral uplift.