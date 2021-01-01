About this product

Taste: Citrus, Herbal, Sweet Feeling: Creative, Energizing, Euphoric Description: Pineapple Blast is sweet and citrusy with hints of tropical fruit flavor with an earthy exhale. The high is fast and energetic, perfect for a wake-and-bake when you need a little extra oomph to get you up and going about your day. Extracted directly from local single-sourced cannabis plants, STIIIZY’s Cannabis Derived Terpenes preserve the natural terpene profile of each flower strain to deliver optimum synergy in both flavor and potency. WARNING: LAB TEST RESULTS CAN VARY FROM BATCH TO BATCH BY AS MUCH AS +/-%15.