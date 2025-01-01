About this product
PINK ACAI 40's INFUSED MYLAR 7G
Pink Acai effects are mostly calming.
Pink Acai is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pink Kush and Acai. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pink Acai has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Pink Acai is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pink Acai effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pink Acai when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by STIIIZY, Pink Acai features flavors like berry, earthy, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Pink Acai typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Pink Acai is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Acai, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.