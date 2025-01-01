Elevate your flower experience with the new STIIIZY 40’s infused flower. We have expanded our 40’s line by incorporating our premium cannabis flower infused with our finest THC-A Diamonds for an extra punch. We call them 40's because our infused flower strains are potent, testing at 40% total cannabinoids content. Now you can roll your own 40’s with STIIIZY infused flower, the possibilities are endless with unmatched potency.



PINK ACAI



TASTE: Berry, Earthy, Floral

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy

DESCRIPTION: Pink Acai gives you the best of both worlds— relief and relaxation combined with creativity and focus for any event.

read more