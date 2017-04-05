PINK CHAMPAGNE - BLACK LABEL 3.5G

by STIIIZY
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
  • Photo of PINK CHAMPAGNE - BLACK LABEL 3.5G
About this product

The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.

PINK CHAMPAGNE

Taste: Tastes of sweet berries and grapes with a rich kush exhale.
Feeling: High is both sedative and uplifting, perfect for kicking back when hanging out with friends at home or just on your own couch. The high starts with a euphoric mood boost that leaves you feeling giggly and relaxed. Your mind will swing back and forth between activity and grogginess as your body falls into couch-locked sedation. Thanks to these effects and its high 16-25% average THC level, Pink Champagne is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as migraines, chronic pain, insomnia, and depression.
Description: Indica dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) strain created through crossing the infamous Ken's Granddaddy Purple X Cherry Pie strains.

About this strain

Pink Champagne, also known as "Ken's Kush," "Phantom," "Wow Kush," and "Ken's Phantom" is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Granddaddy Purple with Cherry Pie. Pink Champagne offers buzzy effects that land behind the eyes and emanate outward. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us this strain helps with symptoms related to migraines and physical aches and pains. Pink Champagne features a mixed grape and berry flavor profile. One toke of this strain and you will be imbued with weighted eyes and a desire to be on your sofa. This strain is best enjoyed during the evening hours or as a pre-bedtime sleep ritual. Pink Champagne was originally bred in the Bay Area by Ken Estes.
About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
