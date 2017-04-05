PINK CHAMPAGNE CURATED LIVE RESIN 1G

by STIIIZY
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Our Curated Live Resin captures the true essence of the plant in extract form. The whole plant is cut and harvested then immediately flash frozen, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavor. This process delivers the pinnacle of potency, flavor and consistency.

PINK CHAMPAGNE

TASTE: Citrus, Berry, Sweet

FEELING: Calming, Relaxing, Blissful

DESCRIPTION: Pink Champagne is perfect for those seeking relaxation after a long day. With a biting, citrus flavor profile, it is sure to please the senses.

About this strain

Pink Champagne, also known as "Ken's Kush," "Phantom," "Wow Kush," and "Ken's Phantom" is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Granddaddy Purple with Cherry Pie. Pink Champagne offers buzzy effects that land behind the eyes and emanate outward. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us this strain helps with symptoms related to migraines and physical aches and pains. Pink Champagne features a mixed grape and berry flavor profile. One toke of this strain and you will be imbued with weighted eyes and a desire to be on your sofa. This strain is best enjoyed during the evening hours or as a pre-bedtime sleep ritual. Pink Champagne was originally bred in the Bay Area by Ken Estes.
