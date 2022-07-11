About this product
PINK LEMONADE / SATIVA
· Taste: Vanilla, Sweet, Citrus
· Feeling: Focused, Euphoric, Giggly
· Description: Nothing quenches your high like Pink Lemonade solventless pods. With its sweet and fruity flavor profile, kick off the summer with our premium and highly potent Pink Lemonade solventless pods. Every solventless pod is purified for maximum potency using natural extraction elements such as ice, water, heat and pressure, to keep the flavor and nature of the pod consistent and potent in flavor and effects. Pink Lemonade is known to offer mellow, happy, and giggly effects leaving you feeling energized and ready to explore new heights.
