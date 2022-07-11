STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods have been extracted using the finest cannabis concentrate. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, every pod is purified for maximum potency and super tasteful flavor profiles. Combining our revolutionary delivery method and keeping the true nature of the plant consistent and pure, STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods give you the high quality, terpene-rich cannabis experience you’ve been looking for.

--

PINK LEMONADE / SATIVA



· Taste: Vanilla, Sweet, Citrus

· Feeling: Focused, Euphoric, Giggly

· Description: Nothing quenches your high like Pink Lemonade solventless pods. With its sweet and fruity flavor profile, kick off the summer with our premium and highly potent Pink Lemonade solventless pods. Every solventless pod is purified for maximum potency using natural extraction elements such as ice, water, heat and pressure, to keep the flavor and nature of the pod consistent and potent in flavor and effects. Pink Lemonade is known to offer mellow, happy, and giggly effects leaving you feeling energized and ready to explore new heights.