About this product
STIIIZY pre-rolls are bringing you the strain specific flavors you love now handcrafted and engineered to give you the highest grade, indoor grown pre-rolls in the market. Designed to consistently deliver a great smoking experience.
PINK ROSAY
TASTE: Sweet, Floral, Rose
FEELING: Relaxing, Uplifting, Euphoric
DESCRIPTION: Fruity and sweet, giving you a tingly daze that leaves you happy and satisfied.
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
State License(s)
C11-0000620-LIC