Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



PLATINUM BERRY KUSH



TASTE: Berry, Earthy, Sweet

FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric

DESCRIPTION: Platinum Berry Kush is a delightful strain that marries rich berry flavors with earthy undertones, creating a sweet and satisfying experience. Known for its deeply relaxing effects, this indica-dominant hybrid brings on a wave of happiness and euphoria, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day. The smooth, flavorful inhale is complemented by a calming body high, ideal for alleviating stress, anxiety, and discomfort while leaving you in a blissful state of relaxation.

