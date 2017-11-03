PLATINUM COOKIES - LIVE ROSIN JAM 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.

PLATINUM COOKIES

Taste: Sweet, Earthy, Vanilla
Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy
Description: Treat yourself to the luxurious high of PLATINUM COOKIES, delivering a calming wave of relaxation and blissful euphoria, perfect for unwinding in style.

About this strain

Platinum Cookies, also known as "Platinum Girl Scout Cookies," "Platinum GSC," and "PGSC" is a popular hybrid marijuana strain and the next evolution of GSC. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
