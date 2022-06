Our first press Live Rosin badder combines fresh terpenes and a potent cannabis profile ensuring a smooth hit.

STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.

PLATINUM ZKITTLES / INDICA



· Taste: Herbal, Pine, Spice

· Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy

· Description: This powerfully calming body buzz will have you couch locked with euphoria and happiness. Known for smelling like diesel and spice the flavor is similar with slight hints of herb.