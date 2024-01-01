PURPLE ANIMAL COOKIES LIVE ROSIN BADDER 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.

PURPLE ANIMAL COOKIES

TASTE: Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric
FEELING: Pine, Herbal, earthy
DESCRIPTION: Dive into tranquility and unleash your creativity with the Purple Animal Cookies Indica strain, offering a deeply relaxing experience that's perfect for unwinding.

About this strain

Purple Animal Cookies by CannaVenture Seeds is an indica-dominant cross with beautiful coloration and potent effects. The strain was bred by crossing Animal Cookies with LVPK, and is generally a Cookie-dominant cross of these genetics. This leads to a sweet, earthy aroma and happy, relaxing effects that intensify with continued consumption. Purple Animal Cookies’ happy, sedating buzz makes it an ideal fit for the end of the workday.  

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
