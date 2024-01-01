About this product
PURPLE ANIMAL COOKIES LIVE ROSIN BADDER 1G
by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Purple Animal Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Purple Animal Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Animal Cookies by CannaVenture Seeds is an indica-dominant cross with beautiful coloration and potent effects. The strain was bred by crossing Animal Cookies with LVPK, and is generally a Cookie-dominant cross of these genetics. This leads to a sweet, earthy aroma and happy, relaxing effects that intensify with continued consumption. Purple Animal Cookies’ happy, sedating buzz makes it an ideal fit for the end of the workday.
