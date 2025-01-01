About this product
PURPLE ICE CREAM - LIVE ROSIN BADDER 1G
STIIIZYRosin
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Purple Ice Cream, also known as Purple Ice Cream Cake,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, relaxed, and happy. Purple Ice Cream has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Ice Cream, before let us know! Leave a review.
