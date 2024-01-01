PURPLE PIE LIVE ROSIN JAM 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.

PURPLE PIE

TASTE: Diesel, Fruity, Spicy
FEELING: Energizing, Cerebral, Relaxing
DESCRIPTION: Purple Pie has a supper sweet and spicy fruity grape flavor with a earthy exhale, a high that is perfect for kicking back at the end of a long and stressful day.

About this strain

Bred by Stoned Ninja, Purple Pie is a cross between a female GSC and a male Ninja Fruit. Purple Pie puts out beautiful purple buds thanks to its Ninja Fruit influences, while holding onto an absolutely potent high from both parents. Give Purple Pie a shot if you love old school purple genetics.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
