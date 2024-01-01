About this product
About this strain
Purple Push Pop is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics from a genetic cross of (Ice Cream Cake x Sunset Sherb Bx1) x Jealousy F2. This strain packs the Cookies terps to the max, with creamy vanilla, soft citrus, and a savory kushy kick. Purple Push Pop has glorious violet buds and thick, opaque trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Push Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item