Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



PURPLE PUSH POP



Taste: Grape, Cherry, Sweet



Feeling: Euphoric, Creative, Relaxed



Description: Purple push pop is the perfect strain to take you through your artistic and creative projects. It also might be the perfect night cap after a stressful day helping you relax in euphoria right before bed.

