PURPLE RUNTZ LIVE RESIN DIAMONDS 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.

PURPLE RUNTZ

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Citrus
FEELING: Peaceful, Cerebral, Talkative
DESCRIPTION: Candy-like sweetness and a balanced, relaxing high are this indica’s staple qualities, making Purple Runtz a delectable strain.

About this strain

Purple Runtz, also known as “Purple Runts” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato #33 with Zkittlez. This strain is more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel aroused, euphoric, and tingly. Purple Runtz has 14% THC and is ideal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with citrus flavor. Consumers tell Leafly Purple Runtz has an earthy flavor, with grape and tropical undertones. Medical marijuana patients often buy this strain when dealing with mild pain, stress, or inflammation. The original breeder of Purple Runtz is unknown.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
