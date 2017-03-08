PURPLE SKUNK BLACK LABEL 3.5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.

PURPLE SKUNK

TASTE: Grape, Skunk, Berry

FEELING: Energetic, Euphoric, Creative

DESCRIPTION:Experience a blissful wave of euphoric relaxation and heightened creativity with Purple Skunk, perfect for unwinding and sparking inspiration.

About this strain

Purple Skunk is an uplifting, sativa-dominant cross of Skunk #1 and an older purple strain. Its small to medium flowers will mature at 8 to 9 weeks and have a distinctive skunky smell and an earthy, almost wine-like taste. This strain leans heavily toward the active for a euphoric, cheerful buzz. Purple Skunk does have high THC levels, so it can be a bit intense for some patients when it comes to psychoactive effects.

