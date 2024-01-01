About this product
About this strain
Purple Z (sold under an infringing candy name by Ethos Genetics) is a cross of Purple Punch and The Original Z that offers a rich flavor alongside a potent high. With beautiful purple hues, the trichomes stand out, producing a grape-forward, fruity array of deliciousness. If you are a fan of old school purps, this is a great new strain to fall in love with.
