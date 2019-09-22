About this product
PURPLE ZKITTLES / INDICA
· Taste: Fruity, Sweet, Earthy
· Feeling: Creative, Hungry, Relaxed
· Description: Combining two staple strains in Purple Punch and Zkittles, Purple Zkittles delivers a fruity terpene profile alongside a creative, calm energy.
About this strain
Purple Zkittlez
Purple Zkittlez by Ethos Genetics is a cross of Purple Punch and Zkittlez that offers a rich flavor alongside a potent high. With beautiful purple hues, the trichomes stand out, producing a grape-forward, fruity array of deliciousness. If you are a fan of old school purps, this is a great new strain to fall in love with.
Purple Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
28% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
28% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
Stay STIIIZY.