STIIIZY
Purple Zkittles Diamonds 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
PURPLE ZKITTLES / INDICA
· Taste: Fruity, Sweet, Earthy
· Feeling: Creative, Hungry, Relaxed
· Description: Combining two staple strains in Purple Punch and Zkittlez, Purple Zkittlez delivers a fruity terpene profile alongside a creative, calm energy.
Purple Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
28% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headaches
28% of people say it helps with headaches
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!