STIIIZY

Purple Zkittles Diamonds 1g

IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

PURPLE ZKITTLES / INDICA

· Taste: Fruity, Sweet, Earthy

· Feeling: Creative, Hungry, Relaxed

· Description: Combining two staple strains in Purple Punch and Zkittlez, Purple Zkittlez delivers a fruity terpene profile alongside a creative, calm energy.

Purple Zkittlez effects

7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
28% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headaches
28% of people say it helps with headaches
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
