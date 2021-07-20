About this product
About this strain
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
443 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!