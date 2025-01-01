About this product
GALACTIC GLUE - LIVE RESIN POD 1G
STIIIZYResin
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Galactic Glue is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GG4 and Grape Gobstopper Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, talkative, and euphoric. Galactic Glue has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Galactic Glue, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item