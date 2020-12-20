Loading…
Logo for the brand STIIIZY

STIIIZY

S'mores LIIIT

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

About this product

S'MORES / INDICA

· Taste: Musky, Creamy, Woody

· Feeling: Relaxed, Sleep, Hungry

· Description: Relax by the fire with S’mores, a tasty, euphoric indica sure to leave you wanting some more.

S'mores effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
16% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
16% of people report feeling happy
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!