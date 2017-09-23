Elevate your flower experience with the new STIIIZY 40’s infused flower. We have expanded our 40’s line by incorporating our premium cannabis flower infused with our finest THC-A Diamonds for an extra punch. We call them 40's because our infused flower strains are potent, testing at 40% total cannabinoids content. Now you can roll your own 40’s with STIIIZY infused flower, the possibilities are endless with unmatched potency.



SKYWALKER OG



TASTE: Earthy, Pungent, Pine

FEELING: Relaxing, Happy, Sleepy

DESCRIPTION: With its profound diesel and gassy aroma, Skywalker OG is known for its effects and flavorful aftertaste. Skywalker OG is sure to keep you feeling like you're floating in space.

