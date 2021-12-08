About this product
--
STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.
--
SLURRICANE / INDICA
· Taste: Citrus, Peppery, Pine
· Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
· Description: Relax and unwind with this potent indica.
About this strain
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Slurricane effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Stay STIIIZY.