SNOW CONE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 14%CBD
About this strain

Snow Cone

Snow Cone is a hybrid marijuana strain from 707 Seedbank made by crossing Snowman with 707 Chemdawg. This strain features flavors like sweet marshmallow, mild diesel and citrus. The effects of snow cone provide an uplifting and enjoyable high that can be used socially or in solitude.

Snow Cone effects

4 people told us about effects:
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
75% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
25% of people report feeling paranoid
About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

