About this product
About this strain
Blue Java effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Muscle spasms
16% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!