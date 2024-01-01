SOUR BELTS CURATED LIVE RESIN 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Our Curated Live Resin captures the true essence of the plant in extract form. The whole plant is cut and harvested then immediately flash frozen, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavor. This process delivers the pinnacle of potency, flavor and consistency.

SOUR BELTS

Taste: Sour, Sweet, Diesel

Feeling: Talkative, Uplifted, Creative

Description:Indulging in Sour Belts promises an exhilarating journey through a tangy wonderland, where euphoria intertwines with bursts of creativity and sociability, leaving you uplifted and energized.

About this strain

Sour Belts is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Candyland. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a balanced blend of cerebral and physical effects. Sour Belts is renowned for its delightful flavor profile and energizing high. Sour Belts is known to have a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 24%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. It provides users with a euphoric and uplifting experience, often accompanied by increased creativity and sociability. This makes Sour Belts an ideal choice for those looking for a mood-enhancing and energizing cannabis strain. Medical marijuana patients frequently opt for Sour Belts to address symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and chronic fatigue. Its ability to elevate mood and boost energy levels can be particularly beneficial for individuals dealing with these conditions.Sour Belts features flavors reminiscent of its parent strains, including diesel and sweet candy. This combination creates a unique and enjoyable taste sensation that many cannabis enthusiasts appreciate. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its citrusy and uplifting qualities. The average price of Sour Belts typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable option for a wide range of consumers. Its pleasant effects and tasty flavor make it a popular choice in the cannabis market. If you've had the pleasure of smoking, dabbing, or consuming Sour Belts, please consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and enjoy this fantastic hybrid strain.

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
