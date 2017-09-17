SOUR BREATH 7G GREY LABEL

by STIIIZY
SativaTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The STIIIZY Grey Label harnesses both advanced technology and dedication to horticulture in providing premium cannabis flower. Consistently delivering an elevated and potent experience, the Grey Label offers highly aromatic and complex flavor profiles in each bag.

About this strain

Sour Breath is an odiferous sativa-dominant strain from parent strains Lamb’s Bread and Sour Diesel. This strain imbues consumers with uplifting mental effects and stimulating physical effects that prompt activity. The sour, fuel-forward terpene profile of Sour Breath makes it loud out of the jar, so be prepare for a room-filling aroma. Enjoy Sour Breath throughout the day, but mind your dosage as anxiety is a possible side effect after heavy consumption, especially in unseasoned consumers.  

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item