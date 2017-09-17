About this product
Sour Breath effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Sour Breath is an odiferous sativa-dominant strain from parent strains Lamb’s Bread and Sour Diesel. This strain imbues consumers with uplifting mental effects and stimulating physical effects that prompt activity. The sour, fuel-forward terpene profile of Sour Breath makes it loud out of the jar, so be prepare for a room-filling aroma. Enjoy Sour Breath throughout the day, but mind your dosage as anxiety is a possible side effect after heavy consumption, especially in unseasoned consumers.
