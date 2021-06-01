About this product

Double Rainbow | Liquid Live Resin Pod | Rainbow Cookies and Purple Hulk | 1g | Double Rainbow is an indica dominant strain made from a Hulk and Cookies cross. Double Rainbow's flavor is described as a funfetti birthday cake with a touch of spice and a skunky backend. Double Rainbow's high is described as a creeper. Coming on slowly filling the mind with ease and euphoria. This effect also creeps into the body, noodling the legs and arm, and creating a deep sense of relaxation.