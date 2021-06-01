About this product
Double Rainbow | Liquid Live Resin Pod | Rainbow Cookies and Purple Hulk | 1g | Double Rainbow is an indica dominant strain made from a Hulk and Cookies cross. Double Rainbow's flavor is described as a funfetti birthday cake with a touch of spice and a skunky backend. Double Rainbow's high is described as a creeper. Coming on slowly filling the mind with ease and euphoria. This effect also creeps into the body, noodling the legs and arm, and creating a deep sense of relaxation.
Double Rainbow
Double Rainbow is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Double Rainbow - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
