STIIIZY EXOTICS BLUE RUNTZ PREMIUM FLOWER 3.5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC —CBD —
Introducing STIIIZY Exotics, representing quality at its finest, focusing on flavor, potency, and freshness. Our newest Exotics are a first class selection of hand picked genetics curated with care and precision.STIIIZY Exotics, comes from our top indoor grows, expertly grown by the best cultivators in the game. Dropping our new designed mylar bags, and harvested from the top 10%, this line up is extremely limited, crafted exclusively for the true cannabis connoisseur.

BLUE RUNTZ

Blue Runtz is known for its sweet, fruity flavors, mixing blueberry, vanilla, citrus, and spice with earthy, spicy undertones. Its bright green buds have blue or purple accents and orange hairs, covered in blue-tinted white trichomes.

Blue Runtz is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain with an unknown breeder made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and White Runtz, Blue Runtz is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Runtz effects make them feel relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Blue Runtz features an aroma and flavor profile of blueberry, pear, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
