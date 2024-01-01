Introducing STIIIZY Exotics, representing quality at its finest, focusing on flavor, potency, and freshness. Our newest Exotics are a first class selection of hand picked genetics curated with care and precision.STIIIZY Exotics, comes from our top indoor grows, expertly grown by the best cultivators in the game. Dropping our new designed mylar bags, and harvested from the top 10%, this line up is extremely limited, crafted exclusively for the true cannabis connoisseur.



BLUE RUNTZ



Blue Runtz is known for its sweet, fruity flavors, mixing blueberry, vanilla, citrus, and spice with earthy, spicy undertones. Its bright green buds have blue or purple accents and orange hairs, covered in blue-tinted white trichomes.

